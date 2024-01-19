Explore the controversy surrounding Orlando City's stadium, stirring discontent among fans for its uncanny resemblance to rivals Inter Miami.

Orlando City's recent decision to rename their stadium grounds from Exploria Stadium to Inter&Co Stadium has sent shockwaves through the MLS community, prompting a mix of reactions and discussions, particularly due to its striking resemblance to their direct rivals, Inter Miami FC.

The announcement, made on a Thursday morning, has fueled a storm of discontent among fans, who have taken to social media to voice their displeasure. Critics argue that the new name, Inter&Co Stadium, bears a striking and somewhat awkward similarity to their rivals, with one fan on X succinctly describing the situation as “embarrassing.” Another fan humorously questioned the renaming, suggesting, “New name, same home, new owner. Orlando City – now owned by @InterMiamiCF and Co!” The playful jab captures the sentiment shared by many supporters who see the renaming as an unintentional nod to Inter Miami.

The rivalry between Orlando City and Inter Miami FC, both South Florida MLS sides, adds an intriguing layer to the controversy. The name change impacts not only the identity of Orlando City but also the flames of the heated competition between the two clubs. The upcoming matches, especially the first clash on March 2 at DRV PNK Stadium and the June 15 fixture at Inter&Co Stadium promise to be highly charged encounters, with the renamed venue adding an extra layer of drama.

However, not everyone views the change negatively. Soccer personality Alexi Lalas has taken a different stance, comparing the situation to the IHOP (International House of Pancakes) rebranding. Lalas suggests that fans should embrace the change, viewing it as an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter for the club.

As Orlando City and Inter Miami FC gear up for the 2024 preseason, the Inter&Co Stadium saga continues to captivate the soccer community. The renamed venue becomes the stage for the unfolding drama, leaving fans, players, and pundits eagerly anticipating the twists and turns in this unexpected chapter of MLS dynamics.