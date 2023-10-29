Former NBA superstar Grant Hill, and his wife Tamia Hill, a Grammy-nominated artist, are making waves in the world of soccer. The power couple has recently joined the ownership group for the NWSL's Orlando Pride, making a significant stride in their investment journey.

As if that wasn’t enough, they’re also dipping their toes into MLS, joining the ownership of Orlando City SC, Paul Tenorio and other staff members of The Athletic reported.

The Hills are no strangers to the sports and entertainment world, and their recent venture only adds to their resumes. Grant Hill, a Hall of Famer and a prominent figure in basketball, spent a good chunk of his 19-year NBA career with the Orlando Magic, not to mention his current roles as a co-owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, and a basketball broadcaster for Turner Sports, NBA TV and CBS Sports. On the other side, Tamia Hill has had a prolific career in the R&B music scene, garnering six Grammy Award nominations over two decades.

Their involvement with the teams isn’t just about the business side of things. The Hills are longtime season ticket members for both the Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC.

The Hills aren't the first celebrities to stake their claim in the NWSL

The entry of the Hills into soccer ownership marks a significant moment, joining a growing list of celebrities and former athletes investing as minority stakeholders in NWSL and MLS teams. Beloved quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs joined the ownership group for the Kansas City Current this year, which his wife, Brittany, already had a stake in. Other notable names investing in the MLS and NWSL world include James Harden and Kevin Durant, to Russell Wilson and Ciara. While their investment might not change what fans see on the pitch directly, it adds a layer of glamour and could open new opportunities for the leagues’ growth and influence.

The backstory of this partnership is also worth noting. In 2021, the Wilf family took over Orlando City Soccer Holdings LLC, which encompasses Orlando City, the Orlando Pride and Exploria Stadium, buying it from Flavio Augusto da Silva for a ballpark figure of $400 million. Mark Wilf, the current owner and chairman of the teams, expressed his excitement about having the Hills on board, appreciating their passion for the clubs and their commitment to the community.

“We’re very excited to add both Tamia and Grant Hill as part of our ownership group for Orlando City and Orlando Pride. Over the past few years, we have gotten to know and appreciate Tamia and Grant, their passion for our clubs and their commitment to the community. … Both boast professional resumes that speak for themselves and are highly accomplished individuals in the business world but, more importantly, they are incredible contributors to the greater Orlando area,” Wilf shared in a statement. “Tamia and Grant have shown passion and support for our teams for many years, including being staunch supporters of the Orlando Pride since day one, so we are looking forward to continuing to build our organization through their influence and dedication.”

The Hills also thanked Wilf for the opportunity.

“From the moment we met the Wilfs, we were impressed with their vision for the club and the passion they have for giving back to the Central Florida community, something that is also of great importance to us,” the Hills said in a statement. “Matches at Exploria Stadium are one of our favorite places to take our daughters, and we are very excited to now do so as part of the ownership group.”

On the field, Orlando City SC has been thriving, finishing second in MLS's Eastern Conference this past season and making it to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time. The Pride, however, has faced challenges, ending the 2023 season with a 10-11-1 record and missing out on the playoffs for the fifth straight year. The Hills' investment could be the catalyst needed for a turnaround, bringing renewed energy and resources to the table.

The Hills themselves are thrilled about this new chapter, seeing it as an opportunity to contribute to the community they call home and to uplift women in sports.

“The future is very promising for both teams, and we are excited to support Orlando City, as well as the opportunity to be a part of the Orlando Pride and elevate women in sports,” they said.