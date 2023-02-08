The 2022-23 NBA season is entering its final stages. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline around the corner, the time is running out for any impactful trades in the league. Organizations such as the Orlando Magic could be very active in the next few hours.

So far in the season, the Magic is 22-33 and the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite having a .400 record, the team is only three games away from the last Play-In Tournament spot. This means that Orlando could either try to get a postseason bid or continue developing its young pieces by trading away some veterans.

If the front office opts for the second one, some players from Orlando’s roster could be on the move pretty soon. That includes some longtime Magic players that were with the franchise the last time it made the playoffs.

With that being said, here is one last-minute trade the Magic must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1 last-minute trade Orlando Magic must make before 2023 deadline

Orlando receives: Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House and Jaden Springer

Philadelphia receives: Terrence Ross

While most of the Magic players are young players, the team has very few veterans. One of them is Terrence Ross, who has been in Florida since 2017. After being an important part of the rotation for many years, his role has significantly diminished.

So far this season, he has appeared in 42 games, averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Most of these are his lowest since he joined the team. He is shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.1% from the 3-point line.

Despite his efficiency, Ross has not played in the Magic’s last nine games due to a coach’s decision. This coincides with the return of Jonathan Isaac to the team after the young wing missed more than two years as a result of an injury.

With him out of the rotation, Orlando should consider trading away Ross. Even if he is valued within the organization and in the locker room, the front office might choose to give him an opportunity to compete elsewhere instead of sitting him out.

Ross is on an expiring deal worth $11.5 million. Because of that, contenders might value him as he would not compromise their salary books beyond this season. Also, his 3-point abilities could be impactful down the line in the postseason.

A team that could utilize Ross’ shooting skills is the Philadelphia 76ers. They could have him as a spark off the bench in the postseason. Since he is often a 3-and-D player, he would not take too many opportunities from Joel Embiid and James Harden.

For the Magic, it would receive Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr. and Jaden Springer. The trio combined makes about the same as Ross. This package would allow the Sixers to bring a veteran who can contribute right away while not losing any key players.

Korkmaz has reportedly asked for a trade, so Philadelphia might be open to moving him. For his career, the Turkish shooting guard hits 35.4% of his 3-pointers.

House has a player option for next season. Since he will be making only $4.3 million, it still gives Orlando some flexibility. He could serve as a backup forward if necessary, especially since Chuma Okeke is dealing with a knee problem and Isaac has just returned from his injury.

Perhaps most importantly, the Magic also gets Jaden Springer. The 2021 first-round pick has appeared in just nine NBA games in two seasons. With the Sixers in a win-now mode, they could be willing to part ways with him to bring immediate help for Embiid and Harden.

In this trade, Philadelphia improves its offense ahead of the playoffs for a small price. On the other side, Orlando opens more opportunities for young guards such as Jalen Suggs and R.J. Hampton plus gets another young player in Springer that it can develop without the pressure of winning now.