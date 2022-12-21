By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some added firepower as they look to fortify their squad ahead of what they’re hoping will be a strong playoff push. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, seem to be on the brink of a fire sale, with veterans such as Terrence Ross potentially being shipped out prior to the February trade deadline. Could this be the opportunity the Lakers have been waiting so patiently on?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Magic could be looking for future draft assets at the moment. They have a very young and promising squad that is led by rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, and Ross, among others, could be used as a trade chip with the objective of acquiring future draft capital.

“Terrence Ross has long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said. New York was in pursuit of Ross in previous years, as well. Yet, while Orlando has rebuffed offers below a first-round pick for the veteran swingman in recent seasons, sources said, it’s difficult to foresee a playoff contender sacrificing more than a single second-round selection for Ross’ services,” Fischer wrote.

As noted in the report, the New York Knicks have also emerged as a potential landing spot for Terrence Ross, who seems to be one of the most sought-after veterans in the league right now. If the Lakers are indeed intent on bringing the 31-year-old to Hollywood, then they will need to fend off interest from the Knicks, as well as from other opposing teams as well.

Ross, who is on the final year of his current deal, is averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 triples in 23.8 minutes per game.

Fischer also reports that apart from Ross, the likes of RJ Hampton, Mo Bamba, and Gary Harris could also be on the trade block.