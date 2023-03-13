Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

There’s really no shortage of emotion at the most recent Oscars. With Ke Huy Quan bagging the Best Supporting award, Angela Bassett’s surprising loss to Jamie Lee Curtis, and Malala’s epic response to Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards is shaping up to be one full of great moments. As it stands, John Travolta joins in as the actor breaks down in an obvious tribute to Olivia John Newton, leaving fans stunned.

"They've touched our hearts, they've made us smile, and became dear friends, who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." John Travolta's sweet tribute to Olivia Newton-John was the perfect way to start the #InMemoriam sequence. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9BnX6fPqda — Decider (@decider) March 13, 2023

Taking the stage this Sunday night to introduce the In Memoriam presentation at the Oscars, Travolta spoke about meeting people in the industry and making friends with them. He added that while doing what they love as actors on the set, they also meet the people they get to love. Sadly, though, the actor said that these people pass away, leaving an empty space in the hearts of those who loved them.

As this is happening, Travolta’s eyes start to well up with tears. Even though he didn’t name Olivcia Newton John in his introductory speech at the Oscars, the actor is obviously paying tribute to his late co-star. He then asked the crowd at the Academy Awards to remember those dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to, a line Travolta used from Newton-John’s song “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease.

At the end of his speech, Lenny Kravitz came out to perform “Calling All Angels” while black and white images of Hollywood stars who’ve recently passed away played on the screen. For her part, Newton-John passed away last year after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Her memory, coupled with Travolta’s emotional speech, left many stunned at the Oscars.

Not John Travolta quoting hopelessly devoted to you by Olivia newton john in his introduction to the #Oscars tribute performance pic.twitter.com/pJATpFMbaD — . (@barchiebaby) March 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

John Travolta crying over Olivia newton john not okay pic.twitter.com/ziTOvGPeDg — daisy (@unepetitedaisy) March 13, 2023

I don't know why I didn't make the connection or see it coming, but John Travolta referencing Olivia Newton-Johnson was a gut-punch. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 13, 2023

Oh man. John Travolta has to do the ‘in memoriam’ with his friend Olivia Newtown John and wife Kelly Preston both leaving — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) March 13, 2023

Aaaaawwww John Travolta is so touched by Olivia's passing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9Vqkdn72cH — Diana Minda G. (@dmg1588) March 13, 2023

With this moment of vulnerability from Travolta, the Oscars got a little bit bittersweet, especially for fans of the actor and Olivia Newton John. And even if it’s a gut-punch for some, the overall message it left to many is one that will make this year’s Oscars a lot more special.