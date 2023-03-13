There’s really no shortage of emotion at the most recent Oscars. With Ke Huy Quan bagging the Best Supporting award, Angela Bassett’s surprising loss to Jamie Lee Curtis, and Malala’s epic response to Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards is shaping up to be one full of great moments. As it stands, John Travolta joins in as the actor breaks down in an obvious tribute to Olivia John Newton, leaving fans stunned.

Taking the stage this Sunday night to introduce the In Memoriam presentation at the Oscars, Travolta spoke about meeting people in the industry and making friends with them. He added that while doing what they love as actors on the set, they also meet the people they get to love. Sadly, though, the actor said that these people pass away, leaving an empty space in the hearts of those who loved them.

As this is happening, Travolta’s eyes start to well up with tears. Even though he didn’t name Olivcia Newton John in his introductory speech at the Oscars, the actor is obviously paying tribute to his late co-star. He then asked the crowd at the Academy Awards to remember those dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to, a line Travolta used from Newton-John’s song “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease.

At the end of his speech, Lenny Kravitz came out to perform “Calling All Angels” while black and white images of Hollywood stars who’ve recently passed away played on the screen. For her part, Newton-John passed away last year after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Her memory, coupled with Travolta’s emotional speech, left many stunned at the Oscars.

With this moment of vulnerability from Travolta, the Oscars got a little bit bittersweet, especially for fans of the actor and Olivia Newton John. And even if it’s a gut-punch for some, the overall message it left to many is one that will make this year’s Oscars a lot more special.