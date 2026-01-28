Nebraska suffered its first loss of the season after allowing Michigan to escape with the come-from-behind win, 75-72, at Crisler Center on Tuesday.

Trey McKenney made a go-ahead layup with a little over a minute left, while Aday Mara split his free throws. The third-ranked Wolverines then held down the fort on defense to complete their gutsy rally and improve to 19-1.

The fifth-ranked Cornhuskers had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Jamarques Lawrence missed his three-point attempt. They fell to 20-1.

Despite the tough loss, coach Fred Hoiberg touted their resolve, especially since they played with an undermanned unit.

“That just proved to everybody, most importantly to those guys in the locker room, that we can compete with anybody in this country,” said Hoiberg in the video posted by Hail Varsity.

Nebraska battled Michigan to the hilt despite missing two of its top scorers in Rienk Mask and Braden Frager, who were suffering from an illness and a sprained ankle, respectively. Hoiberg only used seven players.

“For our guys, it should be a confidence builder, to know that we can do it. We’ve got to get past this one and move on and have three great days going into Illinois,” added Hoiberg in another report from Hail Varsity.

Lawrence and Pryce Sandfort led the Cornhuskers with 20 points apiece. They also combined for seven rebounds and seven assists. Sandfort, however, struggled from the field, shooting just 6-of-18.

Hoiberg's son, Sam Hoiberg, chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Nebraska will battle the Fighting Illini on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.