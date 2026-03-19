For the first time since her break-up with Dak Prescott was made public, his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, has reemerged on Instagram, posting a selfie where she's all smiles.

On Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2026, Ramos took to her Instagram Stories to share a trio of selfies of herself with her children, two of which can be seen in Page Six's report.

Dak Prescott’s ex Sarah Jane Ramos resurfaces after bitter split with NFL star https://t.co/H024oALze7 pic.twitter.com/3oAj3PNyIg — Page Six (@PageSix) March 18, 2026

The pictures show Ramos and her two kids, who were all smiling in the pictures. Ramos didn't write anything more than a few heart emojis in the third post, but the pictures did all the talking.

Dak Prescott and ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos' break-up drama

TMZ was the first to report that Prescott and Ramos had broken up. Their split came about a month before they were set to get married, so it was surprising, to say the least.

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According to the report, their relationship was “rocky behind the scenes for months.” The straw that broke the proverbial camel's back was a “blowup argument” that happened during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties.

They were in the Bahamas with their respective wedding parties when the argument occurred. Their relationship ended that weekend, but it's unknown what the argument was over.

Prescott and Ramos had been together for years before they ended things. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback proposed to Ramos in October 2024. They were set to tie the knot in April 2026.

They do have two children together. According to the initial report, Prescott and Ramos' relationship was “beyond repair.” So, they now have to figure out how to co-parent their kids.

More rumors have circulated since the break-up was reported. Prescott was accused of cheating on Ramos, allegedly having a history of communicating with other women while they were together. Rumors are just rumors, though, so they should be taken with a grain of salt.