On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-99. Meaning, under normal circumstances, Jaylen Brown and Stephen Curry would go toe to toe. However, Curry remains out with a knee injury.

Last December, Brown said that Curry would have a hard time in a one-on-one matchup.

Now in March, Brown makes quite the startling confession about what it's like to guard Curry, per NBA TV. Essentially, Brown says that Curry is the most difficult guard to contain because, afterwards, he is out of gas.

“The hardest player is probably Steph Curry cause you just gotta do a lot of running,” Brown said.

Jaylen Brown believes that Steph Curry is the hardest player to guard in the NBA 🗣️ “The hardest player is probably Steph Curry cause you just gotta do a lot of running.” (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/oBZAXbO827 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

On Wednesday, Brown led the way with 32 points, going 11-for-20 from the field, 9-for-9 at the free throw line, along with six rebounds and five assists. As a result, the Celtics are now 46-23, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

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Additionally, Boston has won seven of its last 10 games and is in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 33-36, 10th in the Western Conference, and have lost 8 of their last 10 games.

Altogether, Brown has played in 62 games and is averaging 28.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Curry has played in 39 games, averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists per game.

He has missed 19 straight games.

Both Brown and Curry competed against one another for the first time during the 2022 NBA Finals. Ultimately, the Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games. Curry was the Finals MVP, averaging 31.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Brown averaged 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.