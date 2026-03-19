It is clear that Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers are enjoying the offseason, as the New York Giants quarterback and his girlfriend posted their latest adventure on Instagram.

Ayers took to Instagram to share pictures of them in matching black outfits, claiming they are “in our own little world” in the caption.

Dart couldn't help but gush about his girlfriend in the comments section. He is head over heels for Ayers, writing, “You are beautiful,” with a smiling face with hearts emoji. Before that, he wrote, “Nun of yo business sinna's,” with a face with sunglasses emoji and hashtag “blessed.” It's unclear who he was writing that in response to, but he made his point clear.

Who is Jaxson Dart's girlfriend, Marissa Ayers?

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Ayers is a model and ring girl. In 2025, she was notably one of the ring girls for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

Rumors of their romance were sparked when they were seen at a Halloween party together in October 2025. Dart and Ayers would later officially launch their relationship in January 2026.

Dart is heading into his second year in the NFL. He was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

It wasn't always perfect, despite his early heroics. Dart initially led the Giants to a couple of wins in his first few starts, but New York ended the year with just four wins.

Dart played in 14 games, and he passed for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

He will be relieved to have Malik Nabers back in 2026. Nabers suffered a torn ACL injury in Dart's first start in Week 4. He will be back in 2026, which is huge for Dart's development going into year two in the NFL.