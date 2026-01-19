In the NFL playoffs, the difference between a “magical” season and a long flight home often comes down to the smallest of margins, or in the case of the Chicago Bears, a few yards and a lot of guts.

The Los Angeles Rams punched their ticket to the NFC Championship on Sunday night, surviving an overtime thriller at Soldier Field with a 20-17 victory. While the Rams are celebrating, the internet is having a field day with the “stunning” conclusion to the Bears' season.

One of the biggest talking points? The weather. After a week of Chicago fans boasting about the “frozen tundra” advantage of a 20-degree, snowy night, the Rams seemed unfazed. “Hearing Bears fans celebrate the weather all week just to lose,” one fan quipped on social media.

While the weather didn't stop Los Angeles, the Bears' own decision-making might have. Chicago offensive coordinator Ben Johnson opted to go for it on fourth down multiple times, including a stuffed run by Kyle Monangai at the goal line early on.

“Bears just couldn’t overcome the turnovers and the early failed 4th down conversions,” noted one analyst. Another fan was even more blunt: “Ben Johnson threw away 6 points on going for it on 4th down. Big difference maker.”

Despite the sting of defeat, there was plenty of praise for rookie Caleb Williams. Williams finished 23-of-42 for 257 yards and two scores, including a 51-air-yard miracle to Cole Kmet that forced overtime. His Rams counterpart, Matthew Stafford, finished with 258 yards, while Kyren Williams pounded the rock for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Ultimately, Harrison Mevis, the “Thiccer Kicker” sealed the deal with a 42-yard walk-off field goal. As one fan summarized: “Tough loss for the Bears. Very impressed with Caleb Williams. He has fire in his eyes. But you can’t make mistakes with the Rams. Great game!”

The Rams move on to the NFC Championship Game, and the Bears will now head home. Williams did all he could, but Stafford's steady hand paved the way for LA.