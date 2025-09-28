The Houston Texans are in crisis mode. After a mediocre 2024 season, many were expecting the AFC South team to bounce back this season. However, they have started the season 0-3, putting their playoff hope in jeopardy. Once expected to take the AFC South, it's looking like the playoffs are a long shot for them.

It makes sense for the Texans to try to get all hands on deck for their Week 4 game. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr is dealing with an oblique injury he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Houston potentially facing a 0-4 deficit, Stingley will most likely play through the injury, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Texans star CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) worked out on Friday and if all goes well this morning is set to play, sources say,” Rapoport posted on X. “He’s not 100%, but he’s pushing to play.”

Stingley, an All-Pro cornerback last season, did not practice in two of the three practices the Texans had leading up to their Titans game. He was a limited participant in the last practice.

The saving grace for the Texans' 0-3 start is that all three losses were one-score losses. That means that despite their struggles, they're still doing just enough to stay in the games they've played in. A key reason for that is that their defense has been one of the best units in football this year. They're allowing just 17 points per game, good for fifth-best in the NFL. They have one of the best pass rush duos in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, and Stingley is part of a secondary crew able to lock down the best receivers.

What's giving the Texans trouble, though, is their offense. CJ Stroud has looked mortal this year after being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL two years ago. Part of it is due to a shoddy offensive line, but the quarterback is also struggling outside of the pressure allowed by his line. Their running game is also