The Houston Texans came into 2025 with cautious optimism. They had a defense that had shown promise and an offense built around a young star quarterback. Three weeks into the season, though, and the optimism has vanished. The Texans are winless after three games, and the same offensive demons that haunted them last year have only grown louder. Right now, Houston already looks like a team teetering on the edge of irrelevance. The focus is shifting squarely to their quarterback, CJ Stroud.

Texans collapse again in Jacksonville

The Texans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-10, in Week 3. That was their third loss in as many outings. Their offense sputtered all afternoon, culminating in three costly fourth-quarter turnovers. Those included two interceptions by Stroud and a fumble by wide receiver Nico Collins. The Jaguars capitalized, with Travis Etienne Jr breaking off a late touchdown run to seal Jacksonville’s first home victory over Houston since 2017.

The defeat dropped the Texans to 0-3, their worst start since 2020. It also left them tied with Tennessee for last in the AFC South. Sure, penalties, shaky play-calling, and injuries all played a role. Howwever,, the reality was clear: Houston had two opportunities late to tie or win. Both drives, though, ended in game-killing mistakes. It’s a story fans have heard before, and patience is wearing thin.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Houston Texans who are most to blame for their Week 3 loss vs. Jaguars.

Stroud’s struggles take center stage

CJ Stroud’s performance was the talking point afterward, and not for the right reasons. Statistically, he wasn’t disastrous. He had 25-of-38 passing for 204 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to Collins. Still, the raw numbers mask the damaging moments. Both of his interceptions came in the fourth quarter. The final one effectively ended Houston’s chances. Pressured off the blindside, Stroud’s wobbly throw fluttered into the arms of Antonio Johnson for the game-sealing pick.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated lapse. Through three games, Stroud has failed to elevate the offense. In all, Houston has managed just 38 total points. His passer rating sits at 76.9, his turnover-worthy throw rate at 4.5 percent, and his off-target throw rate at 15.7 percent. Those are all trending toward career lows. These are the kind of numbers that ignite doubt. This is especially true when they need Stroud to compensate for glaring roster flaws.

Offensive line and penalties compound problems

To be fair, Stroud isn’t operating behind a pristine wall. Left tackle Aireontae Ersery had a forgettable outing against Jacksonville. The latter committed multiple penalties and allowed pressure that stalled drives. Across the board, the line struggled to handle stunts and blitz packages. This forced Stroud into uncomfortable situations.

These self-inflicted penalties repeatedly killed momentum and left Stroud to climb uphill on long down-and-distance scenarios. Third-down efficiency continues to be a glaring weakness, too. They had just four conversions on 15 attempts in Week 3. Those numbers speak to deeper systemic issues. That said, quarterbacks bear the burden of covering flaws. Stroud hasn’t done that yet.

Caley under fire as offense stalls

First-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley isn’t on the hot seat yet. However, his play-calling is under scrutiny. The Texans’ scheme lacks rhythm. They have leaned too much on short passes that do little to stretch defenses and have abandoned the run far too quickly. Houston’s attack rarely looks like it dictates terms. The Texans just seem to react conservatively to whatever the defense shows.

Having said that, Stroud still has chances to make plays within this structure. His missed throws, particularly on clean-pocket opportunities, can’t be pinned solely on scheme. Against Jacksonville, his first interception came without much pressure. It was a throw where he simply didn’t get enough on the ball to Christian Kirk. Coaches can draw up plays, but execution falls on the quarterback.

Stroud must be better

To his credit, Stroud didn’t hide after the loss.

“Penalties are part of us knowing we’re better, but also, we can play a lot better. I could play a lot better,” he admitted postgame. “Our defense has been holding up. We gotta be able to help them. It’s not easy. But, yeah, we just gotta do better.”

He’s right. Houston’s defense has carried its weight, keeping games within reach. The offense just hasn’t held up its end. At some point, a franchise quarterback must rise above surrounding chaos. Down a touchdown with under two minutes left, Stroud had the ball at his own 26-yard line. That was a prime chance to prove he could lead a defining drive. He nearly did, pushing Houston to the Jaguars’ 28 before the interception ended it. That moment sums up his season so far. He was close enough to inspire belief but was undone by mistakes at the worst time.

The big picture looks bleak

History isn’t on Houston’s side. Since 1990, just 2.4 percent of teams starting 0-3 have made the playoffs. Since 2020, no 0-3 team has made it. That reality makes the Texans’ margin for error nonexistent. They don’t just need improvement. They need a turnaround bordering on miraculous.

Stroud will be at the center of it. His talent is undeniable, and the flashes remain. However, through three weeks, his inconsistency has defined Houston’s season. The Texans don’t need him to be perfect. They just need him to be better. Until that happens, the offense will remain broken, and the season will keep slipping away.