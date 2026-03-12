Weeks after getting spotted with USA President Donald Trump at the Hard Rock Stadium, YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul was recently invited to speak at Donald Trump's Kentucky rally. On Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2026, Paul joined Trump and delivered an enthusiastic speech.

However, as Paul took the stage at the Trump rally in Hebron, Kentucky, aiming to deliver a speech about courage, politics, and loyalty, fans found him in a compromising position and a wardrobe malfunction.

Wearing a tan suit, Paul's armpits and chest area were drenched in sweat stains. While the crowd mostly remained silent on Paul's arrival on the stage, he unwillingly created an infamous internet moment. The segment quickly went viral on the internet as fans joined to ruthlessly troll the “problem child.”

“How is it even possible to sweat through a suit like that lmaoo,” wrote one user. While another user commented, “How do you sweat through a suit, my god.” Many others joined in the trend and commented, “How do you pit out a freaking jacket that badly?” With a maximum temperature of 46°F and a minimum of 33°F, another fan questioned Hebron, Kentucky's weather, “It's March. How hot is it in Kentucky?”

Jake Paul gets on stage at the Trump rally and has the nastiest pit stains I've ever seen (it also appears the crowd doesn't know who he is) pic.twitter.com/3Yc071tZzf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

Paul stood on the podium and delivered his speech while wearing a tan suit paired with a white shirt and a striped tie that looked ill-fitted. However, despite his passionate speech, all attention on Wednesday was drawn toward Paul's sweat stains, which became a laughingstock and a talking point on the internet. The moment became even more iconic, considering Paul owns his own deodorant company and antiperspirant roll-on under the brand W.