Following the success of Everything on the Menu Season 1 and its second season renewal, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is now launching a media production company, which already has its second show in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) and his producing partner Nick Antonicelli have launched Meat Castle Media. This will be a part of Magilla Entertainment, which is known for shows like Moonshiners and Beachfront Bargain Hunt.

“The Meat Castle Media deal marks Magilla’s first talent-led production venture. Scherr and Antonicelli will work with Magilla chief development officer Kevin Duncan, who helped develop and executive produce USA Network’s Everything on the Menu, hosted by Scherr. They’ll create new unscripted series and formats, as well as podcasts spanning craft, competition, celebrity interviews and more,” the report read.

After the success of Strowman's eating show, they are now looking to produce their second show, Hands On. The new show will feature Scherr, 42, trying different tasks in skilled professions, similar to Mike Rowe's show Dirty Jobs. As of now, there is no confirmed release date for the new show.

Meanwhile, Strowman's Everything on the Menu Season 2 will feature 12 episodes, more than the initial eight episodes in the first season. Last year, in 2025, Everything on the Menu secured the ninth position among the most popular series on cable. The show follows Strowman's journey through the country, eating and trying different types of food.

A former WWE Superstar, Strowman, departed WWE last year and also recently underwent knee surgery to cure an infection. Doing better than before, Strowman was recently spotted in the gym working out and gearing up for his new career.