Unlike Tom Brady, Le'Veon Bell appreciates WWE stars, with the exception of his scheduled boxing opponent, Logan Paul, who pulled out of their $1 million fight.

Bell apologized for and clarified his comments about WWE Superstars by quote-posting Busted Open Radio's post about him. He claimed that he does “respect the craft” and meant no disrespect.

I love the @WWE I love all the wrestlers and what they do .. I respect THE CRAFT .. I tweeted wrestlers aren’t real athletes out of frustration, but in reality they are great athletes .. so again, my apologies .. ❤️ https://t.co/ZPNVkEgIw3 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 11, 2026

“I love the [WWE] I love all the wrestlers and what they do .. I respect THE CRAFT .. I tweeted wrestlers aren’t real athletes out of frustration, but in reality they are great athletes .. so again, my apologies .. [red heart emoji],” Bell wrote.

Evidently, Paul's backing out of their boxing match has not sat well with Bell. He spoke out of turn, but he did the mature thing and apologized.

Logan Paul and Le'Veon Bell may settle their differences in a WWE ring

After their boxing match fell through, Paul and Bell may have to settle their differences in a WWE ring. Initially, they were set for a boxing match, but WWE did not let Paul compete in it.

Bell did not take kindly to this. He then said he was planning on “pulling up” to WWE to confront Paul. Bell later teased that it could come at WrestleMania 42 in April. However, nothing has been announced, so fans will have to continue monitoring the situation.

Paul issued an open boxing challenge to NFL players, which immediately fielded responses. There were certain requirements that needed to be met for the match, including a $1 million in escrow wager. Bell was able to meet all of Paul's requirements, and yet, the match fell through.

After Paul pulled out of his boxing match against Bell, he returned to WWE. Paul was part of a segment involving The Vision, the stable he is part of. Paul is one of the current members of the group. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory are also part of it. Paul Heyman serves as the “Oracle” of The Vision.