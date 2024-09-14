The Ottawa Senators had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. Ottawa came close to making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023. However, 2024 was a different story. The Senators fired head coach DJ Smith as a result of their poor performances. With Travis Green now Ottawa's bench boss, there is hope for better fortunes in the season ahead.

Ottawa is one of the more fascinating teams to examine as the season draws near. The talent on the roster is undeniable, especially among the younger players on the team. Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson are some of the more exciting young players in the league. Brady Tkachuk is still only 24 years old as well. While not on the young side, Linus Ullmark gives the team an elite netminder.

There are a ton of possibilities when it comes to the Senators this upcoming season. But how will things turn out for Ottawa in 2024-25? Let's take a look at two bold predictions for the Senators with the 2024-25 season beginning to draw near.

Tim Stutzle returns to form

Tim Stutzle turned heads during the 2022-23 campaign. The Viersen, Germany native scored 39 goals and 90 points for Ottawa as they chased a playoff spot. Stutzle and the Senators fell short, but there was hope for another star performance in 2023-24.

However, that breakout campaign did not come to pass. Stutzle scored just 18 goals and 70 points for the Senators in 75 games. These are certainly fine numbers for any player. But it's a notable drop from the offensive performance he showed he could turn in just a season ago.

In 2024-25, Stutzle should fill the stat sheet once again. The 22-year-old German will score more than 100 points for the first time in his career. He won't be the only player on the Senators to rebound, but he should be the biggest benefactor of an improved offense.

The Senators certainly need Stutzle at his best if they want to compete for the playoffs in 2024-25. Him rebounding in the year ahead certainly puts the team on the right path, as well. Unfortunately, his offensive resurgence may not be enough to carry them through.

Senators still fall short

The Senators made some interesting moves this offseason. For instance, they acquired Ullmark from the Bruins before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. They also traded for Nick Jensen in a deal with the Washington Capitals once NHL Free Agency began. In free agency, they signed David Perron and Michael Almadio to contracts.

These moves certainly could improve the roster to some extent. However, Ottawa may not have significantly improved this summer. And these moves could come around to backfire on the Atlantic Division team. In fact, Perron immediately represents a Senators regression candidate without having played a game.

The core pieces of this team should play well. Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, and Claude Giroux could all provide value for the team in 2024-25. The defense should also hold up well, led by Jake Sanderson. And Ullmark should be steady in goal. However, the team's secondary options could create trouble. And ultimately, it could prevent the team from making the playoffs.

The Senators should improve from their disappointment in 2023-24. However, they will still fall short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ottawa will head back to the drawing board as a tough Atlantic Division landscape presents another harsh challenge in the 2024-25 season.