UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis continues on the prelims in the light heavyweight division between Oumar Sy and Da Woon Jung. Sy remains undefeated after having a successful UFC debut where he got the first-round submission meanwhile, Jung has now lost three straight fights and will be looking to finally right the ship this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Sy-Jung prediction and pick.

Oumar Sy (10-0) has looked every bit the prospect many believed he would be coming into his UFC debut. He was able to dispatch Tuco Tokkos in the first round via rear-naked choke extending his unbeaten streak to 10 in a row. Now, Sy will take on Da Woon Jung to remain unbeaten and win his 11th fight in a row this weekend in front of his home crowd in Paris, France.

Da Woon Jung (15-5-1) has hit a rough patch losing each of his last three fights. His last fight was the most concerning one as he was dominated by Carlos Ulberg and then choked out by the City Kickboxing product. Now, Jung will be looking to keep his UFC hopes alive when he takes on the surging Oumar Sy this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Oumar Sy-Da Woon Jung Odds

Oumar Sy: -550

Da Woon Jung: +410

Over 1.5 rounds: -160

Under 1.5 rounds: +124

Why Oumar Sy Will Win

Oumar Sy is poised to continue his undefeated streak this weekend at UFC Paris, where he faces Da Woon Jung in a light heavyweight clash. The French prospect’s meteoric rise is set to reach new heights in front of his hometown crowd.

Sy’s striking arsenal is a key factor in this matchup. His explosive power and diverse striking techniques make him a constant threat on the feet. Jung, while experienced, has shown vulnerability to powerful strikers in recent bouts. Sy’s ability to mix up his attacks and land with precision could overwhelm Jung early.

Although primarily known for his striking, Sy’s grappling skills should not be underestimated. His UFC debut showcased his submission prowess, finishing his opponent in the first round. Jung’s recent submission loss to Carlos Ulberg highlights a potential weakness that Sy could exploit.

The contrasting trajectories of these fighters cannot be ignored. Sy enters the bout with an unblemished 10-0 record, including a dominant UFC debut. Conversely, Jung is on a three-fight losing streak, suggesting a decline in form. This momentum disparity could play a significant psychological role in the fight.

Fighting in Paris, Sy will have the crowd’s energy behind him. This hometown advantage could provide an extra boost of motivation and potentially rattle Jung. It’s worth noting that this matchup appears designed to showcase Sy’s talents. The UFC is likely positioning him as a rising star in the division, and a win over a veteran like Jung would significantly boost his profile.

Oumar Sy’s combination of striking power, grappling skills, undefeated momentum, and home crowd support make him the clear favorite. While Jung’s experience cannot be discounted, Sy’s trajectory and skillset suggest he will emerge victorious, potentially in spectacular fashion.

Why Da Woon Jung Will Win

While Oumar Sy enters UFC Paris as the hometown favorite, Da Woon Jung has the tools and experience to pull off an upset this weekend. The South Korean veteran’s well-rounded skillset and octagon experience could prove crucial against the rising French prospect.

Jung’s striking prowess should not be underestimated. With a more diverse striking arsenal and superior technical skills, Jung has the potential to outpoint Sy on the feet. His ability to mix up his attacks and maintain distance could frustrate the less experienced Sy. With eight UFC fights under his belt, Jung holds a significant edge in high-level experience. This familiarity with the UFC environment and the pressures of big fights could be invaluable, especially against a fighter like Sy who is still adjusting to the promotion.

Despite Sy’s grappling-heavy approach, Jung has shown solid takedown defense throughout his career. His ability to keep the fight standing could force Sy out of his comfort zone and into a striking match where Jung may have the upper hand. Jung’s recent three-fight losing streak may actually work in his favor. The Korean fighter is likely hungrier than ever to prove he still belongs among the UFC’s elite. This desperation could fuel a career-best performance.

As the clear underdog, Jung faces little pressure. This underdog status could allow him to fight more freely and take calculated risks, potentially catching Sy off guard. While Sy’s potential is undeniable, Jung’s combination of experience, well-rounded skills, and motivation to rebound from recent setbacks make him a dangerous opponent. If Jung can weather the early storm and drag Sy into deep waters, we could see the veteran score a significant upset in Paris.

Final Oumar Sy-Da Woon Jung Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing light heavyweight clash at UFC Paris, Oumar Sy, and Da Woon Jung present a classic matchup of a rising prospect versus a seasoned veteran. Sy’s explosive power and hometown advantage will be pitted against Jung’s experience and technical prowess. While Sy’s undefeated record and recent momentum make him the favorite, Jung’s veteran savvy shouldn’t be underestimated. Ultimately, Sy’s youth, athleticism, and hunger to impress the home crowd will likely prove too much for Jung to overcome. Expect a competitive first round, but Sy’s power should find its mark in the second, leading to a TKO victory that cements his status as a rising star in the division.

Final Oumar Sy-Da Woon Jung Prediction & Pick: Oumar Sy by KO/TKO (+350), Under 1.5 Rounds (+124)