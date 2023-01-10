By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Twin brother basketball prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson, now 19, have drawn social media hype for at least several years now. But the Thompsons have really started to make a name for themselves playing for the Overtime Elite’s City Reapers over the last two seasons. The guards have taken the Overtime Elite league by storm since joining the City Reapers and have already established themselves as two of the top talents in the league.

The Thompsons’ excellent play has caught the eye of at least one NBA superstar. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant recently talked about the NBA potential that the twin brothers have (via a YouTube video from the channel Views From The O):

“Man, they got a lot of potential. Obviously, you gotta keep working, you gotta keep dreaming, and I think those guys, they got all the tools and skills to be veteran players in this league. The goal is to have longevity and to be in it for a long time, and they got the tools to do that, so I’m excited to watch them. It’s been fun watching their growth the last couple years, and we’ll see them up here in the league soon.”

Both Thompson brothers are playing great basketball this season, but Ausar’s numbers have been a bit better than Amen’s, as Ausar is averaging slightly more points and rebounds than his brother. Ausar is putting up 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game and is shooting a whopping 60.2% on two-point field goals.