Overwatch 2 free skin and charm to make up for rough launch

Overwatch 2 is giving its players a free skin and a free charm to make up for the various problems the game encountered in its first week of launch. Keep reading to learn more about what you will get, as well as how to get them.

When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to players 😤 Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players 🚑 Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

🎉 2x Match XP weekends How to get em https://t.co/pU6b13P0ww pic.twitter.com/Pzs1RvnWFu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 11, 2022

Overwatch 2’s initial free-to-play launch has been anything but smooth sailing. In the beginning, it was hit by a DDoS attack that prevented players from finding matches. Some players couldn’t even log in to the game, thanks to the long queues. Afterward, there was the fiasco surrounding prepaid mobile number owners not being able to play the game itself. This is thanks to Blizzard requiring a linked mobile number on players’ accounts before they can even play Overwatch 2. The problems continued until just yesterday when they had to disable Bastion and Torbjorn because of bugs in their kits.

As you can see, it’s just been one problem after another, and it seems that Blizzard is aware of it. In their latest tweet, the Overwatch team mentioned that when the “launch is bumpy you make it up to the players”, and they are doing just that. Players who log in from October 25, 2022, all the way until Season 1’s end on December 6, 2022. When players log in to Overwatch 2 for the first time within this time period, they will receive the free Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin, as well as the free Health pack Weapon Charm. The team also announced that they plan to have several Double Match XP weekends. However, there are still no dates for those at the time of writing this article.

While this may sound like a nice deal, especially to Reaper players looking for a new skin, some players aren’t happy with just this. Judging from the replies to the tweet, some players prefer to just receive coins outright. After all, not everyone plays DPS, much less Reaper. Others, on the other hand, are bringing up the still-existing issues in the game. This includes account migration as well as game balance issues. They said that they would rather have those fixed than get a free skin and charm.

