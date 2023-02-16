Here is the guide for the correct answers to Mercy’s route in the Loverwatch Valentine’s Day dating sim for Overwatch 2, which was originally teased in the Season 3 trailer.

For starters, let me tell you how to play the game. Players can play Loverwatch on their browsers, which means they don’t need to download anything. They will, however, need to log in to their Battlenet accounts on the site. This will let the player claim in-game rewards such as Player Icons, Titles, and Highlight Intros after getting the good endings for the characters. In this Loverwatch guide, we will be focusing on Mercy’s route and the answers you need to get the good ending.

Loverwatch Guide – Mercy Route Answers

Although there are a lot of choices to make in the game, only a few of them actually affect the game’s ending. To get onto the Mercy route, players will have to select her as the person they see in the game’s first part. They must then select the following answers when they pop up:

First Date (Comedy Bar)

Okay. Here goes nothing. Why doesn’t the surgeon like operating on elbows? Mercy, do you want to hear my favorite joke about the periodic table?



Second Date (Restaurant)

…wow. I need you, Angela You like being in the center of attention, huh? Fidget with your fork



Third Date (Egypt)

Her genius does not extend to the baristorial arts, if such a thing exists Drink it enthusiastically Let me make another pot. Yours smells like someone tortured coffee beans to death Put the cup down discreetly

She blushes Pink Mercy pink Date. I’m Angela’s date I’m just helping out Angela for the day I can’t believe this volunteering stuff got me a chance to meet Ana Amari



Choosing the correct answers above should let you unlock the Lovey Dovey Mercy Icon, and the Mercy’s Angel Title in Overwatch 2. You will also receive Hanzo’s Cupid Kiss Highlight Intro.

That’s all for our guide answers to Mercy’s route in Loverwatch. You can check also check out the guide for Genji and the Hidden route to get all the rewards. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.