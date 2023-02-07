Overwatch 2 Season 3 is on the way, bringing with it various new content, including a new skin, a new map, and more as shown in the trailer.

Blizzard recently released the trailer for the upcoming Season 3, which launches on February 7, 2023. Not only that, but they also released the roadmap for the whole season. Let’s take a look at it.

Let’s start with this season’s mythic skin. As mentioned previously, the skin is a Mythic Skin for Kiriko, called Amaterasu Kiriko. Based on the previous trailer, it will have three color schemes based on Amaterasu, Susanoo, and Tsukuyomi. The skin will also most likely have different kunai and ofuda designs, as well as headdresses. Like previous Mythic Skins, the player will be able to mix and match the variations to create a skin they think would look good.

Next is the new map for this season. The Antarctic Peninsula is the upcoming new Control Map in Season 3. We already saw a preview for the map the other day, so make sure to take a look to get an idea of what the map will be like. Now, let’s move on to the battle pass. The upcoming battle pass will also bring in some new changes. The biggest one is that players can now earn credits in both the free and premium battle passes. This lets players save up for the skins they want, especially now that there are new bundles coming to the shop. The premium battle pass will also contain various new skins.

Let’s move on to the upcoming events. First off is the upcoming LoverWatch Dating Sim that launches on February 13, which includes the Cupid Hanzo bundle skin on February 14. The event includes a Hanzo 4 vs 4 limited-time mode, as well as some support-themed challenges. Players can receive two epic skins this way, as well as some other rewards. The Dating Sim, by the way, is an actual dating sim. Players can choose between Mercy and Genji, and must make some dialogue options to try and get the secret ending. Once you do, the player will receive a themed POTG Highlight.

There is also an upcoming Limited Time Collabe with One Punch Man from March 7 to April 6, 2023, with the trailer showing Doomfist in Saitama’s costume. Players can do themed challenges to win a Legendary Skin. Following the One Punch man collab is the Pachimarchi event, lasting from March 21 to April 4, 2023. This includes the Epic Roadhog skin, various icons, a weapon charm, and a name card.

Next up is the Overwatch World Cup 2023. February sees the start of the World Cup’s Open Trials, as well as the World Cup Season 3 Challenge. The Challenge will help players earn country-themed cosmetics, amongst other things. Players will do this by earning points through games in any game mode, including ranked and arcade.

As always, there is so much more included in Overwatch 2’s Season 3. Other than the events listed here, there are also a lot of hero balances and changes, which we will cover in a separate article. Do look forward to it.

That’s all the information we have about Overwatch 2’s Season 3 as shown in the trailer and roadmap, from the new skins and maps to the various upcoming game modes. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.