Here is the guide for the correct answers to Genji’s route in the Loverwatch Valentine’s Day dating sim for Overwatch 2, which was originally teased in the Season 3 trailer.

For starters, let me tell you how to play the game. Players can play Loverwatch on their browsers, which means they don’t need to download anything. They will, however, need to log in to their Battlenet accounts on the site. This will let the player claim in-game rewards such as Player Icons, Titles, and Highlight Intros after getting the good endings for the characters. In this Loverwatch guide, we will be focusing on Gensji’s route and the answers you need to get the good ending.

Loverwatch Guide – Genji Route Answers

Although there are a lot of choices to make in the game, only a few of them actually affect the game’s ending. To get onto the Genji route, players will have to select him as the person they see in the game’s first part. They must then select the following answers when they pop up:

First Date (Comedy Bar)

Well? Say Something! And remember, your choices will affect how he feels about you. … I really like your outfit …I saw you when I came in, and I just figured I would come say hello … do you need healing?

I liked your joke. For the record, not all ninjas wear sneaker. But I do, so I still laughed. Making you laugh was the goal. Thanks! It’s one of my favorites.



Second Date (Restaurant)

In that case, what will you order for dinner? Order Genju’s favorite food Order off the kids menu Order the most expensive dish

What do you do to cheer Genji up? Hold his hand Reassure him Beat up whoever was mean to him



Third Date (Nepal)

What did you think of the hike? It was worth it to be here with you It was a breeze It really wasn’t worth it

Well… What do you think? Can one know their true self? Yes, they can I’m not sure, but you can try I don’t really care



Choosing the correct answers above should let you unlock the Lovey Dovey Genji Icon and the Genji’s Peace Title in Overwatch 2. You will also receive Hanzo’s Cupid Kiss Highlight Intro.

That’s all for our guide answers to Genji’s route in Loverwatch. You can check also check out the guide for Mercy and the Hidden route to get all the rewards. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.