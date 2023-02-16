Here is the guide for the correct answers to the hidden Hanzo route in the Loverwatch Valentine’s Day dating sim for Overwatch 2, which was originally teased in the Season 3 trailer.

For starters, let me tell you how to play the game. Players can play Loverwatch on their browsers, which means they don’t need to download anything. They will, however, need to log in to their Battlenet accounts on the site. This will let the player claim in-game rewards such as Player Icons, Titles, and Highlight Intros after getting the good endings for the characters. In this Loverwatch guide, we will be focusing on Hanzo’s route and the answers you need to get the good ending.

Loverwatch Guide – Hidden Hanzo Route Answers

To unlock Hanzo’s hidden route, the player will first need to finish the Genji and the Mercy route and get the good ending from them. Afterward, the player must then start a new game, where they will immediately enter the hidden Hanzo route. The route only has one question.

I don’t know what to say, except…

You were my soulmate all along

I couldn’t ask for a better wingman than you

You’re the third option?

Choosing the correct answer above should let you unlock the Lovey Dovey Cupid Icon, and the Cupid’s Arrow Title in Overwatch 2.

That's all for our guide answers to the hidden Hanzo route in Loverwatch. Make sure to also check out the guide for Genji and Mercy to get all the rewards.