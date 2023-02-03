Overwatch 2 Season 3 will not just have a new mythic skin, but also a new map, the cold and snowy Antarctic Peninsula.

Antarctic Peninsula, a New Control map, debuts in Season 3! 🥶 Tips to help you prepare:

🧤Dress accordingly

🐧Always say hi to the penguins

🏆Capture the point & win Tune in Feb 6 for the Season 3 Trailer

👀 https://t.co/7Hpk8qWd8Hpic.twitter.com/rSydZvDWBH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 2, 2023

The map reveal came via a tweet on the official Overwatch Twitter account. From the thirty-second preview, we can see the map’s various locations and areas. The map seems to be a mix of open outdoor areas, as well as more closed-in indoor spots. As this is a control map, there will most likely be a total of three playable areas. Judging from the video, these three areas are most likely the trapped Overwatch Icebreaker ship, the indoor areas of the facility, and the ice caves. Each of these areas has different layouts, so changing team compositions to match the control point is adamant.

Other than that, the Overwatch team also teased some of the interesting features the map has. For example, there are penguins in the ice cave area that can dodge any bullets you shoot at them. Not only that but there are fishing holes that actually let the player catch fish. Of course, we say catch, but it’s more of players can shoot the hole and fish will come out.

Teach a Hero to fish and they’ll spend all match doing it 🎣 https://t.co/jwMI93Iobzpic.twitter.com/KAtMSo9f65 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 2, 2023

What’s more interesting is that this map contains some contextual lore about Mei and her team. We already know some of Mei’s backstory from a previous cinematic. This stage will most definitely shed some more light on Mei and her story.

That’s all the information we have about Overwatch 2’s new Antarctic Peninsula map that’s coming in Season 3. There will be more information about Season 3 coming in the coming days, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on the latest in gaming.