Blizzard recently teased the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Mythic Skin: Amaterasu Kiriko, which includes three different versions with unique designs. This comes after Season 2’s Zeus Junker Queen and Season 1’s Cyber Demon Genji.

🚨 Meet Amaterasu Kiriko 🚨 An all-new Mythic skin arrives in Season 3, beginning Feb 7. pic.twitter.com/FEopEc0FDm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 1, 2023

In a two-part tweet on their official Twitter account, Blizzard revealed the Mythic Skin via a short video and an image. The video (featured above) shows Kiriko switching between the Mythic Skin’s three versions. This is something that Blizzard included in the two mythic skins so far. Cyber Demon Genji could switch their mask, shuriken, tattoo, and sword designs. Meanwhile, Zeus Junker Queen had different armor, shoulder pad, gun design, as well as colors.

There are no details yet on what exactly players can customize in Kiriko’s Amaterasu Mythic Skin. If I was to hazard a guess, however, we will most likely be able to change her kunai, ofuda, and headpiece. We will also most likely have different colors to choose from. Judging from what we can see in the video, the player can pick between colors inspired by Susanoo (purple), Amaterasu (yellow/gold and red), and Tsukuyomi (white, blue, and purple), the sibling gods of Japanese mythology.

Players will most likely have to level their Battle Pass to level 80 to get the Mythic Skin, much like the Battle Passes from the previous seasons. Other than that, there aren’t that many details about this Mythic Skin. Should more details arise, we will be sure to update you.

