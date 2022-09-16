Overwatch 2 Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

After having a rough, if not outright bad, start to the year, Overwatch 2’s early access release is fast approaching. Keep reading to learn more about Overwatch 2, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Overwatch 2 Release Date: October 4, 2022

Overwatch 2 will release on October 4, 2022 for Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While the game is free-to-play, players can avail of the Watchpoint Pack to get various perks like the Premium Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 gameplay

Overwatch 2 is a first-person hero shooter. All of the matches are done online, in 5v5 battles. This is one of Overwatch 2’s biggest differences from the original overwatch, which had 6v6 fights. The player can choose between a roster of 35 characters, with more on the way. The player picks characters from one of three roles: Tank, Support, and DPS.

Tanks, are the ones on the frontline, taking the brunt of the damage and protecting their team. Tanks are able to do this because of their massive HP pools, with some of them having shields as well. While their main job is to become a meat shield, they are still capable of dealing damage. Support, as the name implies, provides support to the team. They do this by healing, shielding, or buffing their team. Some of them even have powers that can instantly turn the tide of battle. Finally, the DPS class. DPS, or Damage Per Second, is in charge of dealing sustained damage to the enemy. Their entire kit revolves around dealing sustained damage to the enemy. While this is the most popular class, it is also the one with the longest queues. This is because everyone wants to play DPS.

Other than the character roles, players also need to remember the game modes available. Overwatch 2 will most likely have the same game modes as the previous game. For example, in the Payload game mode, one team will have to push the payload to the end goal, while the other team tries to prevent it. The newly introduced game mode, Push, is similar to Payload. However, instead of having only one team push the payload, both teams will be fighting to take control of a singular payload, aiming to push it to the opponent’s goal.

Overwatch 2 story

Overwatch 2 is set years after the first game, during the second Omnic Uprising. Through the story mode that will be added at a later date, the player will learn about who is behind this uprising.

