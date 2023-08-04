The existence of the Pac-12 as a viable conference might hinge on a handful of schools, chief among them Oregon. The Big Ten is exploring the idea of further expansion by examining the addition of more Pac-12 schools, including Oregon and Washington, according to ESPN. Will the Ducks accept a Big Ten invitation and leave the Pac-12's future up in the air?

For now, it appears that Oregon is leaning toward staying with its current conference. Amid a meeting among Pac-12 presidents on Friday morning, Oregon is “trending” toward rejecting the Big Ten's advances, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

There's always a chance Oregon could change its mind, but the school is expected to stay in the Pac-12.

Oregon are expected to stay in the Pac-12, barring an eleventh hour change. That could have the power to keep the league together, as Arizona has not finalized its deal with the Big 12. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

The Oregon news comes amid reports that Arizona might be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12. The Big 12 has reportedly approved Arizona to become the 14th member of the conference. The final decision is now in the hands of Arizona's Board of Regents.

Oregon's decision could motivate Arizona to stay in the Pac-12 and keep the conference intact. The Wildcats appeared headed to the Big 12, but they could also reverse course.

USC and UCLA are slated to officially join the Big Ten in 2024. Colorado recently agreed to leave the Pac-12 to make a return to the Big 12. The Big 12 has also courted Arizona State and Utah.

Conference realignment hasn't been limited to the Pac-12, Big Ten and Big 12. There are rumors that Florida State could be interested in leaving the ACC for the SEC. The SEC is set to add Texas and Oklahoma next year.