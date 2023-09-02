The Pac-12 is on the brink of death. Over the course of the offseason, the conference has lost more and more of its teams. It first started when USC and Oregon bannered a contingent that leaves the conference for the Big 10. Utah and Colorado then were part of another four teams leaving for the Big 12.

Now, the Pac-12 is on its last legs. After a month of deliberation, California and Stanford are now moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference. It's a move that kind of doesn't make sense considering the locations, but makes sense considering the state of the Pac-12. Despite the departures, though, Oregon State and Washington State aren't closing the door on the conference.

“Even down to only 2 schools, Oregon State & Washington State “still trying to rebuild the Pac-12, maintain this thing & steal some of the Mountain West schools,” source told Action Network,” Brett McMurphy reported.

The Pac-12's plan seems to revolve around the Mountain West Conference. The MW consists of teams like Air Force, California State, Colorado State, and San Diego State. SDSU, in particular, is an intriguing name to watch. Amid the initial Pac-12 departures, San Diego State was rumored to be one of the teams heavily considered for expansion. The team had already announced an intent to leave the MW, but eventually stayed for the immediate future.

The recent departures of Cal and Stanford could change SDSU's decision with the Pac-12. One potential move that could happen is that one of the two conferences get absorbed into the other. In any case, it seems like Oregon State and Washington State won't let the Pac-12 be dissolved without a fight.