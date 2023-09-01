The world of conference realignment has changed so much in the past few months. On Friday, with Week 1 of the college football season officially underway, Stanford, Cal and SMU officially are joining the ACC. As such, Oregon State and Washington State are the final two programs in the Pac-12 Conference. This has brought plenty of reactions, including a hilarious response from Rick Pitino after the ACC expanded west. Shortly after, the ACC announced they would not add the rest of the Pac-12 schools, leaving the Mountain West as the best possible option, per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

“After talking to industry sources this morning there seemingly is no other route for @OregonState and @WSUPullman than the MWC. Obvs, but once determined both schools could bring whatever @pac12 assets are left with them and get weighted share. MWC deal is up in 2 years.”

The Mountain West Conference has been in the talks for quite some time, and with not many other options, it sure looks like these two programs have no choice but to go there. Earlier this year, San Diego State revealed its intentions to leave and join the Pac-12, although nothing ended up happening, and suddenly the Pac-12, as we know it, is in its final season.

The Pac-12 Conference has two schools left, and neither of Oregon State nor Washington State has too many options at this point. In 2024, both of them could be in the Mountain West, and there's a high chance that the Pac-12 will dissolve completely after the latest move by Stanford and Cal.