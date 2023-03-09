The Colorado Buffaloes take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our Pac-12 Tournament odds series for our Colorado UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado UCLA.

The Colorado Buffaloes have been noticeably volatile in this college basketball season, good enough to beat Tennessee by 12 points and crush Texas A&M, an NCAA Tournament team and the No. 2 seed at the SEC Tournament, by 28. However, in Pac-12 play, Colorado lost twice to Washington. The Buffs lost to a California Golden Bear team which won only three games this whole season. That is the insanity of Colorado basketball in 2023. What should really frustrate Colorado fans beyond that larger portrait of volatility is that CU actually played UCLA tough in two different games. Colorado led UCLA in the second half of both games between the two teams this season. In the first one, in Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus, Colorado was destroyed by a UCLA surge midway through the second half. CU played 25 really good minutes but then ran into the very best of UCLA. In the second game, played in Boulder, Colorado was close for all 40 minutes but couldn’t get a few late baskets and fell 60-56 in a true slugfest. Colorado knows it can play with UCLA, but then again, knowing how inconsistent the Buffaloes are, is this the day when they let go of the rope and don’t show up? No one would be all that surprised.

A key note for this game and for the full week at the Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA starter and defensive stopper Jaylen Clark is out for the tournament and the rest of the season with an injury suffered against Arizona this past Saturday. The loss is huge for UCLA in terms of making the Final Four, but in this specific game, one wonders how the Bruins will respond both tactically and emotionally. Dylan Andrews is the defensive dynamo who should come off the bench to attempt to compensate for Clark’s absence.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Colorado-UCLA Pac-12 Tournament odds.

Pac-12 Tournament Odds: Colorado-UCLA Odds

Colorado Buffaloes: +8.5 (-102)

UCLA Bruins: -8.5 (-120)

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How To Watch Colorado vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Colorado-UCLA LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

The Buffaloes are going to be jacked up for this game. They’re in a position where they can’t make the NCAA Tournament unless they win the Pac-12 Tournament. They are going to empty the tank and go for it against the No. 1 seed and regular-season champion in the Pac-12. With UCLA missing Jaylen Clark, and with Colorado having already pushed the Bruins in two previous meetings this season, it actually seems more logical that Colorado will keep this game close than to expect that UCLA will run away with it. Colorado could lose by eight and still cover, with UCLA missing one of its very best players? That seems like a good angle here.

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

This Colorado team is just not very reliable. Even if you account for the loss of Jaylen Clark, UCLA still has the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Jaime Jaquez, the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Mick Cronin, and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Adem Bona. The Bruins are loaded, they’re deep, and they will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they win three games this week in Las Vegas. They’re still really good, and a million miles better than Colorado.

Final Colorado-UCLA Prediction & Pick

UCLA’s defense is the real deal, but not having Jaylen Clark makes that defense less imposing. Colorado should be able to keep this one close and cover.

Final Colorado-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Colorado +8.5