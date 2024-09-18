After watching Trick Williams and “All Ego” Ethan Page duke it out instead of signing their contract for a title match during the opening segment of the show, NXT GM Ava announced that she needed help to get the deal done in time for the promotion's debut on The CW and called on none other than Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers star guard, to help get the deal done.

… what in the professional sports adlib is that all about?

Now granted, it's not like Haliburton hasn't been connected to WWE in the past, as he's appeared on television for the promotion on multiple occasions, including a very interesting angle earlier this summer where he and Jalen Brunson got very close to physical as part of a grander angle with Logan Paul and LA Knight at Madison Square Garden, but what connection does he have to NXT?

Was he in Orlando working out with Palo Bnacharo and company before basketball activities start to pick up in Indiana? Or is he simply a three-for-three WWE fan, connecting with Ava and talking turkey about everything from BBall to her father, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's movie career?

Either way, in the main event of the show, it will be Haliburton making sure everyone goes by the books, which can either go very well, very poorly, or very weirdly. Let's hope Shawn Michaels is up to date on his insurance payments, as if he isn't, this could be a costly main event for HBK if something goes south.