The Indiana Pacers have not been very busy during the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency. Not surprisingly, they still have some needs to address. With the departure of some key players, the Pacers have some gaps to fill in their roster. In this article, we will take a look at the biggest need that the Pacers still must address after the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency.

Keep in mind that the Pacers had a challenging 2022-2023 NBA season due to injuries that prevented the team from reaching its full potential. The Pacers finished the season with a record of 35-47, ranking 11th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs again. The team underwent a rebuild, focusing on improving its future by trading away some key players. The Pacers do have some strong pieces in place, These include building blocks in Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. They also ended up with four rookies after the 2023 NBA Draft ended. These were Jarace Walker at No. 8, Belmont's Ben Sheppard at No. 26, Mojave King at No. 47, and Isaiah Wong at No. 55. Still, Indiana needs to make the most of offseason trades and free agency signing to address their needs and take the next step in the upcoming NBA season.

Pacers' Needs

The Pacers have not exactly been ultra-active in the free agency market. They pried Bruce Brown away from the reigning NBA champions, but that's about it. He kinda makes Buddy Hield dispensable, although Hield was already on the trading block anyway.

Again, this just means they still have some needs to address. One of the most significant needs is a high-level wing player. The Pacers have some good pieces in place, but they need a player who can play both ends of the court and provide some scoring punch from the wings.

Another need for the Pacers is a power forward. The Pacers are reportedly in the mix for free agent forward Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics. Williams, however, has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal. That's unfortunate, as Williams is a solid player who could have provided some scoring and rebounding. He would have surely been a good fit for the Pacers.

Having said that, the Pacers still have some options remaining. They can still sign a few free agents, and they can perhaps pull the trigger on a mid-major trade.

Free Agent Targets

The Pacers have some options in the free agency market. One player they could target is former two-way contract player TJ Warren. He is a solid shooter who can provide some scoring off the bench. Warren is a small forward who can provide some scoring and defense. He is a solid wing defender who can also score off the dribble. Warren missed most of the 2022-23 season due to injury, but he was a key player for the Pacers from 2019 to 2021. Recall that he averaged 19.8 points per game in 2019-20. If he returns, that would be a very interesting reunion.

Another option is PJ Washington. He is one of the top remaining free-agent power forwards. He can surely provide some scoring and rebounding. Washington is a pick-and-pop type of big man with some skill as a ball-handler. He is a floor-spacing forward who can shoot from beyond the arc, as he shot 34.8 percent from three-point range in the 2022-23 season. Washington is a restricted free agent, which means that the Charlotte Hornets can match any offer sheet that he signs with another team.

Trade Targets

Another path is via trade. Remember that Buddy Hield is still officially on the Pacers' roster. We don't think it'll stay that way for too long, though. A potential Buddy Hield trade makes sense for the Pacers, even if they don't exactly get a ton of offensive punch in return.

A possible scenario includes Hield being shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris and Amir Coffey. Morris would be a good veteran mentor to rookie Jarace Walker. He could also spell both PF and center spots in a pinch. Coffey, meanwhile, can be a solid backup for Bennedict Mathurin, who should start for the Pacers this coming season anyway.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, the Indiana Pacers still have a lot to do during the 2023 NBA free agency. The biggest need for the Pacers is a high-level wing player who can play both ends of the court and provide some scoring punch. The Pacers also need someone at power forward who can play backup center. The Pacers have some options in the free agency market, including former player TJ Warren and even PJ Washington. They can also go the trade route and potentially acquire veterans like Marcus Morris and Amir Coffey. Whatever path they choose, the Pacers will need to address these needs if they want to barge into the postseason conversation in the upcoming NBA season.