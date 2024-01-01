The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Indiana Pacers begin the new year on the road as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Indiana has won their last three games, and are now 17-14. Two of those 17 wins have come against the Bucks this season. In the three games played against Milwaukee, the Pacers are scoring 126.7 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton has played very well against Milwaukee in those three games. He is averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 10.7 assists. Myles Turner has been a nice compliment to Haliburton. Against Milwaukee, Turner is averaging 23.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.

The Bucks are 24-8, and they have won four of their last five games. The one loss came in New York on Christmas. Against the Pacers this season, the Bucks have won just one of three games, but they dropped 140 points in their win. In the three games played against Indiana, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been very good. He has scored 64 points, 37 points, and 54 points. The Pacers have no answer for the Greek Freak. Damian Lillard has scored 22.5 points per game against Indiana, as well. In total, the Bucks average 127.7 points per game against the Pacers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Bucks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +8.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 261.5 (-110)

Under: 261.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers win their games on the offensive side of the floor. Indiana ranks first in points per game, first in field goal percentage, second in three-point percentage, and first in assists per game. The Pacers have scored a lot against the Bucks, as well. As long as they keep playing as they have been offensively, they should be able to cover this spread.

Stopping Giannis is the key in this game. He has looked like the best player of all time when he plays the Pacers, and that can not be the case in this game. If the Pacers can at least slow down Giannis, and hold him to under 30 points, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers key to the game is stopping Giannis, the Bucks key to the game is Giannis. He has had two 50+ point games against Indiana, and that is a big reason why the Bucks have kept up with the Pacers' scoring. If Giannis continues to crush the Pacers, the Bucks will definitely cover the spread.

The Bucks deserve some offensive love, as well. As a team, they are second in points per game, second in field goal percentage, fourth in three-point percentage, and they attempt the third-most free throws per game. Not many teams can keep up with the Pacers offensively, but the Bucks can. They should be able to cover the spread if they keep it up.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another fun game between these two teams. With that, it is a very hard one to predict. The Pacers are 8.5-point underdogs, and I do not know why. I think that line is to large. I am going to take the Pacers to cover the spread in this game.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: pacers +8.5 (-114), Under 261.5 (-110)