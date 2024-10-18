Tyrese Haliburton has probably played more basketball than usual since he was a part of Team USA during the Paris Olympics, but the Indiana Pacers point guard is ready for the season. When asked if there was any fatigue coming into the season, Haliburton gave a great answer on how he's feeling.

“I've came into camp feeling the freshest my body has ever felt, just because I felt like I was already in shape right away, as soon as we started,” Haliburton said. “It feels good, and I think I got some proper rest after the season. Took some time off, and then geared back up for the Olympics. I feel good. I love basketball so I'm ready to go.”

It's good to know that Haliburton is feeling good going into the season, and he'll be tasked once again to lead the Indiana Pacers to the postseason.

Tyrese Haliburton is here to stay with Pacers

For the past two years, Tyrese Haliburton has given Pacers fans something to be excited about, and it looks like he's ready to do that for the foreseeable future. Earlier in the offseason, Haliburton was on the Pat McAfee Show, and he shared that he was good where he is after Stephon Marbury mentioned that the point guard should go to Phoenix.

“I'm not going anywhere,” Haliburton said. “So if they want to play with me they would then have to come here. The Stephon Marbury comment is a little weird… Why does Phoenix need me, they’ve got Tyus Jones, they’ve got a good squad over there… I mean, I understand but I’m good in Indy, they’re good in Phoenix. Everybody’s good right now.”

The Pacers got as far as the Eastern Conference Finals last year when they faced the Boston Celtics, but they were swept. They'll be bringing back essentially the same squad from last year, but the Eastern Conference has gotten better, so hopefully they're ready for another competitive season.

Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers in the middle of the season last year, and it should bode well for the team that he's able to start the beginning of the season with them.

Every year, Haliburton has improved, and if he can take another jump, he should be considered one of the top point guards in the league, but it all depends on how far he can take the Pacers once again.