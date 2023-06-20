With the 2023 NBA Draft just around the corner, the Indiana Pacers have been linked to myriad prospects, including UCF big man Taylor Hendricks and Houston forward Jarace Walker. Both players make sense given the Pacers have been trying to address their need for a starting power forward for years, and both players could dramatically enhance their defensive presence.

But to be frank, there are multiple forward prospects that the Pacers could target late in the first round that could give them just as much defensively: G League Ignite forward Leonard Miller; Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper; and Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye just to name a few.

However, there aren't many players that are world-class shooters in terms of both potential and production. As a result, with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Pacers could find themselves selecting…

Last-minute 2023 NBA Draft Pacers prediction for No. 7 pick

The Pacers select… Gradey Dick

Maybe it's all too easy to point out what Hall of Fame forward and Indiana Pacers consultant Larry Bird — “The Hick from French Lick” — would like about Kansas standout Gradey Dick.

Both players being magnificent shooters who may not top the leaderboard on tests of strength and athleticism, but whose skill, basketball IQ and indomitable will allow them to more than make up for that.

Averaging 14.1 points per game on 44-40-85 shooting splits during a Big 12 All-Freshman season with the Jayhawks, Dick is arguably the most exceptional shooter in the draft. At 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Dick is capable of knocking down jumpers all over the floor, setting the Jayhawks freshman record for made 3-point field goals with 83.

A two-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year before he even made it to the collegiate ranks, Dick has clearly been exceptional at his craft for a long time, which bodes well for his continued production.

As a matter of fact, Dick is as automatic as it comes when discussing 3-point specialists.

For a team like the Pacers, that's highly important.

Indiana has quite a few players that excel at getting shots at the rim, including 2022 first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin, who looks every bit like a franchise pillar for the Pacers. However, in order to complement players like Mathurin, the Pacers need a deadeye shooter like Dick. A player whose off-ball gravity — of which there will soon be plenty — could help create cleaner looks for his teammates inside the paint.

A player that should also make Indiana more comfortable moving Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith or Jordan Nwora, three players who'll be on the final season of their respective contracts in 2023-24.

Dick's perimeter defense will be a concern due to a lack of lateral agility and short-area quickness. However, Bird should take him under his wing and demonstrate the finer nuances of defending at a high-level. The techniques that could minimize his inherent defensive weaknesses and allow him to be a consistent net-positive on that end.

Bullseye

Ultimately, the pick the Indiana Pacers make at No. 7 should just come down to a simple question.

Does he make the team better? To that, the answer is undoubtedly yes.

Dick and Tyrese Haliburton would be one of the most lethal backcourts in terms of their outside shooting. Not only will they light up the scoreboard, but Bennedict Mathurin and the Pacers' frontcourt pieces will be able to consistently take advantage of the space in the paint.

Furthermore, the shot-blocking prowess of Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson helps diminish concerns about him getting beat off-the-dribble by quicker players.

Lastly, though a power forward like Taylor Hendricks or Jarace Walker would fit in cleanly in the frontcourt, there are potential frontcourt gems that can be found later in the first-round.

The Pacers' pick would be right on the money if they choose Dick.