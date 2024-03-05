The Indiana Pacers hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pacers are 34-28 this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. However, they did beat the Mavericks by 22 points on February 25th. In that game, the Pacers put up 133 points. Myles Turner dropped 33 points and eight rebounds in the win. Every starter on the team scored in the double-digits while two more bench players added double-digit points, as well. As a team, the Pacers shot 55.9 percent from the field, and 38.9 percent from deep.
The Mavericks are 34-27, and they have lost four of their last five games. One of those losses was their 22-point loss against the Pacers. In the loss, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 62 points, eight assists, and 12 rebounds. Nobody else on the team had more than 14 points. The Mavericks shot 47.1 percent from the field, and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc in the game. For Tuesday, Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury, leaving him questionable.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Mavericks Odds
Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +164
Dallas Mavericks: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -196
Over: 247.5 (-110)
Under: 247.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Mavericks
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are the best scoring team in the NBA, and they showed it in their first matchup with Dallas. They average 123.3 points per game, which is the most by almost two points. The Pacers also lead the NBA in field goal percentage, field goals made per game, and they are sixth in three-point percentage. Indiana wins game with their offensive play, and that is how they will have to win this one. If they can continue scoring at a high rate, they are going to cover this spread on the road.
33 of the Pacers' 34 wins this season have come when they score at least 115 points. That is the number they have to shoot for. The Mavericks do allow 118.0 points per game, so the Pacers should be able to put up another big offensive game against them. If they can do that and get to 115 points, they will win.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers magic number here is 115 points. When the Pacers score under 115 points, they have a brutal record of 1-16 record. Indiana does not win games when they do not score a high amount. The Mavericks need to lock it in on defense and find a way to keep the Pacers under 115 points, If they can do that, they will cover the spread.
Indiana allows the third-most points per game this season. They allow over 120 points per game, so the Mavericks should be able to play well offensively. Even without Doncic, the Mavericks still have Irving, which makes them a threat to put up some points. If Dallas can knock down their shots, they will win.
Final Pacers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
I have a feeling this game is going to be high-scoring, so I am going to take the over. Because of the offensive nature of this game, I like the Pacers to at least keep the game close. I will take Indiana to cover.
Final Pacers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Pacers +4.5 (-110), Over 247.5 (-110)