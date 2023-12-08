Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard suffered an apparent knee injury during the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals.

Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard suffered an apparent knee injury during the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Andrew Nembhard apparently hyperextended his right knee during a fastbreak play against the Bucks in the second half. Nembhard writhed in agony as he hit the deck following the freak incident.

Prayers up to Andrew Nembhard pic.twitter.com/gLnOaAmISx — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 8, 2023

Subsequent updates from the media suggested Andrew Nembhard's injury didn't look too good.

“Andrew Nembhard is limping badly. Couldn't get back on defense for that possession. He's carried back to the locker room by 2 Pacers trainers,” per SI.com's Tony East.

“Injury update: Andrew Nembhard (sore right knee) will not return to tonight's game,” per the Pacers' official X account.

Andrew Nembhard had eight points on four-of-five shooting and two assists before he left the game.

The Pacers held off a furious second-half rally from the Bucks to advance to the NBA In-Season Tournament finals. Indy had a 63-51 lead before Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard went off in the third quarter.

The lead changed hands several times in the second half before the Pacers put the game out of reach in the waning moments. Timely baskets from Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Tyrese Haliburton turned a 113-112 lead into a 128-119 victory.

With the impressive victory over the Bucks, the Pacers upped their win-loss record to 12-8 on the season.

The Eastern Conference's fifth seed isn't a fluke – Indy has beaten the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Bucks in the past several weeks. Tyrese Haliburton's emergence as one of the league's best point guards has a lot to do with the Pacers' resurgence.

For now, here's wishing Andrew Nembhard a speedy recovery.