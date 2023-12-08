Damian Lillard erupted early in the second half to give the Bucks a temporary lead over the Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

The Milwaukee Bucks knew they were going to have their hands full against the Indiana Pacers' dynamic offense in semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. No team scores more points. Therefore, the Milwaukee Bucks have to showcase their own supreme abilities in order to ward off an upset.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard did what they could to answer the call. The latter, in particular, willed the Bucks back into the game following a thunderous third quarter. Trailing Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers by 12 points at halftime, the All-Star point guard ignited from beyond the arc. He was a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range and scored 16 total points to give his team a 94-91 lead at the end of the period.

Indiana managed to take care of business in the end, though, winning 128-119. Nevertheless, people were going wild for the blazing play of Lillard.

The 33-year-old had a rough start in the high-profile contest, totaling just four points in the first half. His surge propelled the Bucks to a 43-point third quarter. As hyped up as the Pacers' offense has been this season, their leaky defense has received almost the same amount of attention. They have undoubtedly been grittier during the NBA In-Season Tournament, however.

That means Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard need to maintain their high level of intensity if Milwaukee wishes to play another night in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Winning the NBA Cup could have been a beneficial tune-up for this team before undertaking its ultimate quest, the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

But unfortunately, Dame Time did not last quite long enough for the Bucks to emerge victorious in this semifinals matchup.