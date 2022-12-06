By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard continues to establish himself as one of the best big-stage players of his class. After he put his name in the consciousness of NBA fans with his game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s back at it again on Monday, this time to terrorize Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

With Tyrese Haliburton absent, Nembhard took over as the starting point guard and immediately get to work to torch the Warriors. He finished with a near triple-double of 31 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists. He also made five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, basically giving the Dubs a taste of their own medicine.

In the process, the Pacers rising star joined Curry, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and NBA icon Jason Kidd as the only rookies ever to have a 30-8-10 stat line while having five triples in a game.

Andrew Nembhard tonight: 31 PTS

8 REB

13 AST

5-7 3P Joins Kidd, Steph and Trae as the only rookies ever with 30/8/10 with 5 3P in a game. pic.twitter.com/e5xQtuAPGn — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 6, 2022

Making things even sweeter for Andrew Nembhard and the Pacers, they were actually on a three-game skid heading to the contest. They weren’t predicted to win at all, especially with Myles Turner also joining Haliburton on the injury list.

The Pacers not only stopped their slide but also improved to 13-11 on the season, tied with the fourth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference.

While Bennedict Mathurin has been hoarding the spotlight as the Pacers’ top rookie, there is no doubt that Nembhard is making a case for himself as he makes wave in the NBA.