Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield put together a solid all-around performance in Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. He scored 17 points — on 7-for-15 shooting and 3-for-8 from three — grabbed eight rebounds and came up with two steals in the 121-115 Pacers win. So when the Pacers visit the Little Caesars Arena on Monday night for a rematch against Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, and the Detroit Pistons, every Pacers fan will certainly be dying to know: Is Buddy Hield playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Buddy Hield injury status vs. Pistons

The Pacers have Buddy Hield listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (bruised left knee) will sit out for Indiana.

Hield, 30, is in his seventh year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 68 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Oklahoma star is shooting the ball with great accuracy behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Hield’s current 42.8% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Pacers to beat the Pistons on the road on Monday, regardless of if Hield is in the lineup. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own an 8-27 home record, the worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Buddy Hield playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.