Will the Pacers star suit up tonight vs. the Hornets?

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will be visiting the new-look Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday night, with Indiana looking to continue its winning ways after defeating the New York Knicks in their prior contest. However, there is a possibility that Haliburton could visit the Hornets stomping grounds as a spectator. Fans will definitely be monitoring the answer to the question of, “Is Tyrese Haliburton playing later tonight in Charlotte?”

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Hornets

Tyrese Haliburton has played in each of the Pacers' past seven games, although his appearance on the injury report isn't exactly a huge surprise. The Pacers continue to list him as “questionable” ahead of every game as the team continues to monitor the hamstring strain that could end up lingering deeper into the season if they don't exercise caution, and this remains the case approaching their matchup against the Hornets.

There is no such thing as handling an injury case in too safe of a manner especially when it comes to protecting the team's best player. The Pacers allowed Haliburton to return after missing just five games after suffering the initial hamstring strain, and then the superstar point guard proceeded to re-aggravate the injury, knocking him for the next five after that.

The 23-year old floor general, however, appears to be responding well to the injury management plan the Pacers have had in place for him. Since he returned on January 30 in a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Pacers have limited his minutes. For four games, the team has kept his playing time to about 20 to 22 minutes. But for the past three games, the Pacers have upped his minutes, with Haliburton suiting up for 30 minutes and 17 seconds of game time during their most recent win against the New York Knicks.

Given how well Haliburton's injury management has been going, there is no reason to expect him to miss their upcoming contest against the Hornets, barring an unforeseen change. So, when it comes to the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is probably.