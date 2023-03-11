Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton starred on the offensive end of the floor in Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets. He scored 29 points — on 9-for-20 shooting from the field — and dished out a whopping 19 assists in the 134-125 Pacers overtime victory. So when the Pacers visit the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night to play Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, and the Detroit Pistons, every Pacers fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Pistons

The Pacers have Haliburton listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a knee injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, point guard T.J. McConnell (sore back) is also questionable to play for Indiana.

Haliburton, 23, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 54 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Iowa State star is shooting the ball very accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Haliburton’s current 86.6% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Pacers to beat the Pistons on the road on Saturday, regardless of if Haliburton is in the lineup. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own an 8-26 home record, the worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.