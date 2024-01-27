Indiana Pacers star Obi Toppin receives high praise after a thrilling performance against the Phoenix Suns.

Indiana Pacers role player Jalen Smith gave his Obi Toppin All-Star case following the Pacers' win over the Phoenix Suns. Toppin scored the go-ahead basket in the matchup versus the Suns, totaling 23 points and three assists. He's had a career resurgence after struggling with the New York Knicks early in his career. Toppin has turned into a vital piece for a Pacers squad that stands at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings.

“Why isn't Obi Toppin an All-Star? We need these answers now. Why is Obi Toppin not an All-Star,” said Smith, via Pacers Blog on X.

Toppin and the Pacers stunned the Suns with Devin Booker's 62-point performance. This was a tremendous win for the Pacers in a game where star guard Tyrese Haliburton was sidelined. The former first-round pick is averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in his first with the Pacers. Indiana has produced one of the best-scoring offenses in the league with an extremely young roster and Toppin has been a beneficiary.

He's having a career year with the Pacers, posting career-high numbers across the board, including points, rebounds, assists, and field goal percentage. Toppin's usage has always been relatively high, but the role he's played under Rick Carlise seems to fit his skillset. He may be an All-Star candidate, but making the game this year may be pushing it.

While Toppin has had a great year with the Pacers, All-Star weekend is still levels away. Smith may be vouching for his teammate a bit too early in his Pacers tenure. Toppin has the talent to keep improving and he's in the best place to do so.