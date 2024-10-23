It didn't take long for the injury bug to strike the Indiana Pacers in 2024-25. During the first quarter of their season opener against the Detroit Pistons, big man James Wiseman went down with a non-contact injury after shooting a three-pointer.

Wiseman immediately left the game and went to the Pacers' locker room with the training staff. He has a left calf injury and will not return to tonight's game, according to ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel.

Wiseman singed a two-year contract with the Pacers this summer in free agency, and is looking to revive his career after unsuccessful stints with the Golden State Warriors and the Pistons. He has a chance to provide solid depth in the Pacers' frontcourt if he's able to get back on the floor soon.

Wiseman never found his footing in Golden State after the team drafted him No. 2 overall out of Memphis in the 2020 NBA Draft, and an injury forced him to miss the entirety of his second season in the NBA in 2021-22. He was traded to Detroit in the middle of the 2022-23 season, where he immediately found a role with the Pistons.

Following the trade, Wismean played 25 minutes per game with the Pistons and averaged 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, giving the team optimism that he could fulfill his potential there. However, he struggled to carve out a consistent role there last season, as fellow Memphis alum Jalen Duren passed him on the depth chart. Wiseman was limited to just over 17 minutes per game last season before departing in free agency.

Wiseman was off to a good start in the season opener, scoring six points in five minutes for Indiana off the bench. He was projected to be the backup five behind Myles Turner in hopes that he can provide some size and versatility off the bench. Any time there's a non-contact lower body injury there is significant worry, so Pacers fans will be eagerly awaiting an update on Wiseman's status.