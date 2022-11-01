Pacers center Myles Turner tries to clean up mess after viral Lakers trade comments

Myles Turner has been on the Indiana Pacers’ trade block for a while now. Trade rumors have heated up regarding him and teammate Buddy Hield, who seem like logical players for the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Although he is still playing for Indiana after the rumored trade failed to materialize in the offseason, Myles Turner recently got himself into a little hot water by explaining why he would be such a good addition to the Lakers. It made him seem like he was eager to leave the rebuilding Pacers for the purple and gold. In a conversation with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Turner explained that he is committed to the Pacers for the time being.

“I’m excited about what we have here in Indiana,” Myles Turner said. “I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions. This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana. I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy.”

Myles Turner, who has spent his entire eight-year career with Indiana, could very well end up on another team very soon. The Pacers are indeed rebuilding and Turner is on an expiring contract, so moving on from him only makes sense. His willingness to play with the rebuilding team amid uncertainty is helpful to the young squad. It will be interesting to see just how much longer he remains with the Pacers.