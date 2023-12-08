The NBA admitted they got a controversial TJ McConnell travel call wrong on Thursday during the Pacers-Bucks game

The Indiana Pacers and their top-tier offensive attack defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by a final score of 128-119 in the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals on Thursday. However, Pacers guard TJ McConnell was called for a controversial travel during the game. NBA Referees on X (formerly Twitter) admitted that the call was wrong after the game.

TJ McConnell was called for a travel on this play and had his layup taken away… Good traveling call or good no-call from the refs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3HTU7o5ZMP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2023

“We missed this one. TJ does not gather the ball until his left foot is on the floor. He then takes a legal 1-2 (right-left) as he goes into his driving shot attempt. This was a legal play and should not have been called a travel,” The NBA Referees account wrote.

In the end, Indiana was still able to emerge victorious. The Pacers ultimately booked their ticket to the NBA In-season Tournament championship with the win.

Pacers heading to NBA In-Season Tournament championship

Tyrese Haliburton stepped up on Thursday. The Pacers star scored 27 points and dished out 15 assists while grabbing seven rebounds. It was an all-around tremendous effort for a player who is establishing himself as one of the NBA's best young stars.

Myles Turner also performed well. He scored 26 points and recorded 10 rebounds in the game. Indiana's offense has been brilliant all year long, and they should give the Los Angeles Lakers trouble on Saturday in the championship.

Saturday's NBA In-Season Tournament championship projects to be an exciting affair between the Pacers and Lakers. It could end up being a shootout with two talented offenses going head-to-head.

Tip-off for the big game is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.