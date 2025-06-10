The Cleveland Browns have had a busy offseason so far, signing defensive end Myles Garrett to a historically lucrative contract and then drafting not one but two quarterbacks in the NFL draft, including Shedeur Sanders. The Browns are hoping to shake off the disappointment of last year in which they failed to make the postseason.

Recently, things in the AFC North got a bit more interesting when free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers opted to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the Browns will face off with the future Hall of Famer twice this upcoming season.

Garrett recently gave his blunt take on what that represents for him as a defensive star.

“Good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” said Garrett, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports on X.

It should be noted that the Rodgers that Garrett and the Browns will be facing off against is not exactly the same version of Rodgers that torched the NFL landscape for years as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Article Continues Below

Rodgers saw his play taper off significantly last year in his lone healthy season as a member of the New York Jets, and it speaks to the Steelers' desperation to find something tenable at the quarterback position that they were willing to take a chance on him despite last year's frustration.

Meanwhile, the Browns are hoping that with Garrett's future secured, they'll be able to trot out a respectable defense while also figuring out what they want to do with their own quarterback situation.

Veteran Joe Flacco figures to be the starter on Week 1 at this point, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel slide into that spot at some point down the line.

The Browns' first matchup with Rodgers and the Steelers will occur on October 12 in Pittsburgh.