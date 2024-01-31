Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has missed plenty of games in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, putting his chances to trigger a huge bonus in his contract in peril. Because of a new NBA rule, Haliburton needs to play at least 65 games in order to be eligible to be selected into an All-NBA selection, which in turn, will spark a bonus worth $40 million.

Haliburton, however, has played in only 34 of the Pacers' 47 games so far in the regular season due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton speaks up on possibly losing $40 million 

Tyrese Haliburton, Rick Carlisle

The Pacers star, who is making his second All-Star Game appearance, is fully aware of the money he could end up missing but expressed that his body is his priority.

“I’m human like you guys. I use the internet as well,” Haliburton said, per James Boyd of The Athletic.

RECOMMENDED
NBA awards, Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers, Haliburton Pacers, Haliburton injury
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton gets brutally honest on eligibility rules for NBA awards

Jackson Stone ·

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) talking to a doctor
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton playing vs. Celtics after 5-game absence

Rexwell Villas ·

Pacers Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch
Pacers vs. Celtics prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 1/30/2024

Cameron Zunkel ·

“I completely understand it, and I understand what’s at stake for me financially as well. But at the end of the day, I also gotta take care of my body to the best of my ability and put myself in the right situations. So yeah, I know I don’t have a ton of games left.”

Haliburton, who arrived in Indiana via a trade with the Sacramento Kings in 2022,  has been the main driving force of the Pacers' high-powered offense this season. He is leading the team with 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per contest. In July of 2023, Haliburton signed a five-year, r $204.45 million Designated Rookie contract extension with Indiana, which will kick in during the 2024-25 NBA campaign.