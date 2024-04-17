The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for a crucial playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, one of Indy's stars is making headlines outside the postseason. Tyrese Haliburton made the 2024 Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics. Haliburton did not hold back when expressing his heartfelt thoughts on his roster berth.
Haliburton acknowledged the prestige that comes with playing in the Olympics and was grateful to be selected for Team USA.
“All of us as kids have grown up watching USA Basketball on every 4th of July…I've really done that my whole life, watching my heroes play USA basketball,” Haliburton said via Pacers on X. “It's something I've always wanted to do.”
“Obviously, last year, I was a part of that [USA FIBA World Cup] team that we didn't have the success that we necessarily wanted, so to have the opportunity to go back and play would mean the world to me…It would mean the world not just for me but to represent where I'm from. I don't know if anybody's ever played in the Olympics where I'm from,” Haliburton added.
The star guard will get to live his dream with the 12-man Team USA roster that will travel to Paris during the summer of 2024. Haliburton made the final cut over many talented players, and for good reason.
Haliburton has taken the NBA by storm in his third season with the Pacers. The 24-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 1.2 steals, and a career-high 10.9 assists (1st in the NBA) through 69 games in 2023-24. His abilities will be major pluses for Team USA.
Having some of the greatest scorers in the world on his team should help Haliburton make use of his top-caliber playmaking skills. However, before he heads off to the Olympics, Haliburton must address one pressing task.
Tyrese Haliburton looks to help Pacers make a deep NBA Playoffs run
Indiana has a tough postseason matchup ahead of them. They will face the third-seeded Bucks in the East's first round. Milwaukee added star guard Damian Lillard during the offseason, which should make their already-stout squad more competitive.
Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo's health will be the series' X factor. Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain during the last stretch of Milwaukee's regular season run. If he comes back 100%, the Pacers will have a tough time.
Despite the challenge, Indiana has weapons. In addition to Tyrese Haliburton, the team possesses the two-way services of Myles Turner. Turner is an elite interior defender and a serviceable three-point shooter. He averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and shot 35.8% on threes during the regular season.
Above everything, the Pacers will need Turner to play exceptional defense on Brook Lopez and help with Giannis Antetokounmpo if he becomes available.
Indiana is fired up for the NBA Playoffs, and if they execute well, they could make a deep run. The Pacers have not had a secure playoff spot since 2020, so the team will be sure to put forth their best effort. Can Tyrese Haliburton's squad ride the momentum of the regular season into their Bucks series?