Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has grown accustomed to doing the heavy lifting for his team, but he's still plenty excited about the help that's on the way.

With the acquisitions of former New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and former Denver Nuggets guard (and NBA champion) Bruce Brown, Indiana's front office has given their $260 million man two new running mates and a jolt of athleticism that has Haliburton hyped for the future, as he shared recently on Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I got my notification[s on], I know everything that's going [on with trades]. I know everything that's coming. I'll be waiting for every single move, as soon as the move comes up on my phone I'm calling my homies like, ‘yo you see this?' But no man, it's exciting. I think both of them are gonna be really good fits. I've known Obi since college, like we did a Finish Line commercial together before we came to the NBA and we have the same marketing agent. So we've been with each other forever. […]

“It's exciting that we're gonna be together and playing together that way. And then Bruce adds something that I think we don't have yet, you know, with the energy he brings and he's just like you could plug him anywhere, man, he can make things happen. Yeah, I'm really excited about it.”

The Pacers finished a disappointing 35-47 last season under Rick Carlisle, but they still managed to play at the league's fourth-fastest pace in large part because of Tyrese Haliburton, who has become one of the league's best at running the break (10.4 assists per game).

Adding Obi Toppin's ability to finish above the rim along with Bruce Brown's sparkplug defense should give Indiana an even clearer identity — and perhaps a return to the postseason success of the Paul George era along with it.